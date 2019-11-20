L.A. Auto Show: The 2021 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring is a luxurious electrified compact SUV

The Ford Mustang Mach-E isn't the automaker's only new compact SUV with a plug.

Ford-owned Lincoln is debuting the 2021 Corsair Grand Touring, which isn't an all-electric vehicle like the Mustang Mach-E, but a plug-in hybrid that offers 25 miles of all-electric range that can be used at any time during your drive.

The Corsair Grand Touring features a drivetrain layout similar to the one in the upcoming Toyota Rav4 Prime, and features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor combination powering the front wheels, while a second electric motor directly drives the rear wheels without a transmission connecting the two ends.

The 266 hp Grand Touring slips in between the two turbocharged four-cylinder engines the Corsair, Lincoln's second best-selling model, is currently available with, which includes a 295 hp 2.3-liter.

The Corsair Grand Touring's pricing and fuel economy figures will be announced closer to when it goes on sale next summer.

