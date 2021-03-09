Kia's new EV is called EV6 so you know it's an electric vehicle

Kia is building a new EV. Literally.

The automaker has released teaser images of its upcoming electric vehicle, which is called the EV6.

Kia said the EV naming convention will be used on all of its electric cars moving forward.

The Korean company currently sells the Kia Niro EV, which is an electric version of the otherwise conventional model, but the EV6 is built on the same dedicated E-GMP battery-powered chassis as the recently revealed Hyundai Ionic 5.

The E-GMP is scalable and the precise size of EV6 has not yet been announced, but Kia said the number signifies its position in the lineup. The platform can accommodate various battery pack sizes and rear-wheel or all-wheel drivetrains with as much as 600 hp, but the compact Ioniq 5 is available with either 215 hp or 302 hp and its 800v architecture is compatible with the fastest 350 kW charging stations that can refill the Ioniq's battery pack to 80 percent in 18 mins.

A full reveal of the Kia EV6 is scheduled for March 15.