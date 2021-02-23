Expand / Collapse search
Hyundai, Kia and Genesis own the 2021 IIHS Top Safety Pick list

Safety runs in the family

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Safety runs in the family.

Hyundai and its sister companies Kia and Genesis combined to earn 17 Top Safety Pick awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in its latest round of evaluations, the most of any automaker.

The Kia Telluride is a 2021 Top Safety Pick.

The Kia Telluride is a 2021 Top Safety Pick. (IIHS)

The trio received 12 Top Safety Pick and 5 Top Safety Pick+ ratings, the latter requiring good or acceptable headlights on every trim level of a particular model.

Volvo scored the most Top Safety Pick + ratings, however, with nine models making the cut.

The Ram 1500 crew cab is the only pickup on either list, with a Top Safety Pick rating, but also the only model from a Stellantis brand, which includes Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler.

Mitsubishi remains the only automaker yet to get a Top Safety Pick on any of its vehicles, the IIHS said.

Overall, 2021 marks the best year ever for the industry with 90 vehicles on the list and 49 of them getting a Top Safety Pick+ rating, up more than double from last year.

to see all of the 2021 Top Safety Picks

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos