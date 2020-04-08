Kia Telluride named World Car of the Year

The 2020 World Car awards that were scheduled to be announced at the postponed New York International Auto Show today were streamed online instead, with the Kia Telluride taking the top World Car of the Year award.

The Telluride was also named North American Utility Vehicle of the Year in January and beat the Mazda CX-30 and Mazda3 for the World Car Award.

“We think we brought the perfect vehicle to the market at the right time,” said Kia Motors America president Michael Cole.

Kia also won the World Urban Car category with the battery-powered Soul EV, while the Mazda3 compact was named World Car Design.

The all-electric Porsche Taycan won two awards, World Luxury Car and World Performance Car, beating the Porsche 718 and Porsche 911 for the latter honor.

