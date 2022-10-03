Jeep Wrangler Rubicon FarOut is the brand's last diesel SUV

Jeep's newest Wrangler was built for the long haul, but it will only be available for a short time.

The Wrangler Rubicon FarOut is a new special edition that will be the last version of the SUV with a diesel engine.

Jeep's parent company, Stellantis, has started the process of phasing out diesel motors from its light-duty vehicle lineups.

The Ram 1500 will also lose the turbocharged EcoDiesel 3.0-liter V6 in January, while it is not available in the latest Jeep Grand Cherokee, unlike the generation it replaced.

The engine was first offered in the Wrangler in 2020 as a fuel-efficient option with a potent 442 lb-ft of torque that is appealing for towing and low-speed rock crawling. It's best highway fuel economy rating is 29 mpg, compared to 24 mpg for the entry-level turbocharged four-cylinder.

"At Jeep, we are always listening to our customers and driven to improve on our legendary 4x4 capability," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America.

"The Wrangler Rubicon FarOut special edition is our tip of the hat to the EcoDiesel technology on Wrangler."

Jeep notes that it has since introduced the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 and plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe, which both have 470 lb-feet of torque but maximum towing capacities of just 3,500 pounds compared to the Wrangler EcoDiesel's 5,900 pounds.

As with Ram, Jeep is planning to introduce its first all-electric models in 2024, which have been previewed in September with the Wrangler-style Recon and Grand Cherokee-sized Wagoneer S concepts.

Pricing for the FarOut has not been announced, but a similarly-equipped Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel starts at $59,675.

The FarOut package includes a "3.0 D" hood graphic, satin black grille, body-color fender flares, unique two-tone 17-inch wheels, black leather upholstery with red accents and a set of all-weather floor mats.

It also comes with the Wrangler's Cold Weather, Trailer tow and Heavy Duty Electrical, Safety and LED Lighting group options packages.

Orders can be placed from now through November, and Jeep expects to begin deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Jeep Gladiator pickup, which shares much of its platform with the Wrangler, will continue to be offered with the EcoDiesel next year. The Gladiator was also used as the basis for a FarOut overlanding concept truck that Jeep built for the 2020 Moab Easter Jeep Safari event, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.