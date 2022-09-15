What is 'ducking'? The giant duck outside the Detroit Auto Show explained

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's … a very big bird.

Visitors to this year's Detroit Auto Show are being greeted by the world's largest rubber duckie.

The 61-foot-tall yellow inflatable looms over the Huntington Place convention center creating more questions than answers, unless you own a Jeep.

"It actually started a couple of years ago as a random act of kindness," Jim Morrison, the senior vice president who runs Jeep in North America, told The Fox Garage.

According to the Detroit News, in 2020 Jeep owner Allison Parliament purchased a bag of rubber ducks she had planned to hide around a friend's house as a joke.

However, when she got to the parking lot, she saw another Jeep that caught her eye, wrote "Nice Jeep" on one of the ducks and left it next to the windshield.

The owner caught her, however, and when she explained what she was doing they became fast friends, and he suggested she post a photo to social medial.

It went viral and started a #duckduckjeep trend that has now spread around the world, with some owners even using it to raise money for charities.

Parliament has placed over 27,000 ducks herself as the unofficial leader of the trend.

Although the duck was randomly chosen, it seems appropriate as many of Jeep's models are adept at wading, if not swimming.

The Wrangler Willy's 4xe plug-in hybrid revealed at the show, for instance, can drive through water that's up to 30 inches deep.