Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S revealed as brand's first electric SUVs

Jeep is going electric … off-road and on.

The Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S midsize SUVs revealed Thursday will be the brand's first-ever fully electric vehicles in the U.S. when they go on sale in 2024.

Jeep has found great success with the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe, which is the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S., and is planning for half of its models to be all-electric by 2030.

The new siblings are built on the same platform, but target very different markets.

The Recon is an extreme off-roader inspired by the Wrangler, while the Wagoneer S is very much a street-smart luxury performance machine, although its name might change before it goes on sale.

The Recon features a boxy, utilitarian body in the same vein as the Wrangler, but has a full-width hood instead of separate dropped fenders, with a front trunk "frunk" under it.

It also has exposed door hinges which allow for the doors to be taken completely off, removable rear quarter windows and a panoramic power-opening fabric top.

Jeep has not revealed power and driving range specifications, but said it will have the Trail Rated designation that means it is capable of traversing California's difficult Rubicon Trail.

The Wagoneer S cannot do that, but it will be able to accelerate to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds thanks to a 600 hp all-wheel-drive system. It is also expected to have a driving range of 400 miles per charge.

The Wagoneer S is similar in size to the Grand Cherokee and features several cool design features that make it look bigger than it is from some angles.

The grille is actually a flow-through section that allows air to flow over a sloped hood and give it sleeker aerodynamics. A rear wing at the trailing edge of the roof creates the similar illusion of a more upright body than what's really there.

Jeep is also launching a subcompact SUV called the Avenger for Europe in 2023, but currently has no plans to offer it in the United States.

Prices for the Recon and Wagoneer S have not been announced, but both will be built in North America qualifying them for some federal tax credits and the order books will open early next year.