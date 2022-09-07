Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jeep
Published

Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S revealed as brand's first electric SUVs

All-electric models coming in 2024

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Review: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Video

Review: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Grand Cherokee goes green

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeep is going electric … off-road and on.

The Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S midsize SUVs revealed Thursday will be the brand's first-ever fully electric vehicles in the U.S. when they go on sale in 2024.

Jeep has found great success with the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe, which is the best-selling plug-in hybrid in the U.S., and is planning for half of its models to be all-electric by 2030.

The new siblings are built on the same platform, but target very different markets.

JEEP HAS REINVENTED ITS WINDSHIELD WIPER. HERE'S HOW IT WORKS

The Jeep Recon is an all-electric off-road SUV.

The Jeep Recon is an all-electric off-road SUV. (Jeep)

The Recon is an extreme off-roader inspired by the Wrangler, while the Wagoneer S is very much a street-smart luxury performance machine, although its name might change before it goes on sale.

The Recon is similar in size to the Wrangler.

The Recon is similar in size to the Wrangler. (Jeep)

The Recon features a boxy, utilitarian body in the same vein as the Wrangler, but has a full-width hood instead of separate dropped fenders, with a front trunk "frunk" under it.

The Recon has removable doors and rear quarter windows.

The Recon has removable doors and rear quarter windows. (Jeep)

It also has exposed door hinges which allow for the doors to be taken completely off, removable rear quarter windows and a panoramic power-opening fabric top.

The Recon is equipped with a full panoramic fabric opening roof.

The Recon is equipped with a full panoramic fabric opening roof. (Jeep)

Jeep has not revealed power and driving range specifications, but said it will have the Trail Rated designation that means it is capable of traversing California's difficult Rubicon Trail.

THE 2023 JEEP WAGONEER L AND GRAND WAGONEER L ARE SUPERSIZED SUVS

The Wagoneer S cannot do that, but it will be able to accelerate to 60 mph in about 3.5 seconds thanks to a 600 hp all-wheel-drive system. It is also expected to have a driving range of 400 miles per charge.

The Wagoneer S rides on the same platform as the Recon, but is a luxury performance model.

The Wagoneer S rides on the same platform as the Recon, but is a luxury performance model. (Jeep)

The Wagoneer S is similar in size to the Grand Cherokee and features several cool design features that make it look bigger than it is from some angles.

 The Wagoneer S has several features that improve its aerodynamic efficiency.

 The Wagoneer S has several features that improve its aerodynamic efficiency. (Jeep)

The grille is actually a flow-through section that allows air to flow over a sloped hood and give it sleeker aerodynamics. A rear wing at the trailing edge of the roof creates the similar illusion of a more upright body than what's really there.

The Jeep Avenger is a subcompact EV designed for Europe.

The Jeep Avenger is a subcompact EV designed for Europe. (Jeep)

Jeep is also launching a subcompact SUV called the Avenger for Europe in 2023, but currently has no plans to offer it in the United States.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prices for the Recon and Wagoneer S have not been announced, but both will be built in North America qualifying them for some federal tax credits and the order books will open early next year.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.