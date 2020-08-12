The Jeep Gladiator Farout diesel pickup lives up to its name

Jeep wants to make one thing very clear: the new diesel-powered Gladiator pickup can go a long way.

To drive the point home it has created the aptly-named Gladiator Farout Concept, a custom truck designed for long-distance adventuring.

Built as a showcase for the annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari off-road event in Utah, which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Farout is equipped as an overlanding truck with a four-person roof-mounted tent.

It also features a covered cargo box equipped with a refrigerator and stove, a two-inch suspension lift, 37-inch mud-terrain tires and a steel front bumper with a 12,000-pound Warn winch.

The truck is powered by the 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engine currently offered in the Jeep Wrangler SUV that will be available in the Gladiator this fall.

According to Jeep, it will have an EPA highway rating of 28 mpg, which is 20 percent better than the Gladiator’s available gasoline engines. Combined with a 22-gallon tank, that means it can cover over 600 miles -- at least until the pavement ends.

City and forest fuel economy have not been released.

