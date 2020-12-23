2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid: Here's how much it costs

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe delivers a lot of buzz for the buck.

The new plug-in hybrid 's combination of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and electric motor is rated at 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, which is more than any Wrangler currently on sale and not far behind the upcoming V8-powered Wrangler 392's 450 hp/450 lb-ft rating.

Starting prices have been announced at $49,490 for the luxury-oriented Wrangler 4xe Sahara model and $53,190 for an extreme off-road Rubicon. In the case of the Rubicon, that’s $3,920 more than a similarly equipped Wrangler powered by just a 270 hp turbocharged four-cylinder, but after deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit that it qualifies for, it's $3,580 cheaper. The savings are even bigger on the Sahara, and that’s before state-level incentives are factored in.

"The Wrangler 4xe is equipped with highly desirable equipment and priced to attract new and repeat buyers to the launch editions," Jeep said of the aggressive pricing strategy.

The official EPA ratings aren’t in yet, but Jeep has previously estimated that the Wrangler 4xe will be able to go up to 25 miles in all-electric mode and deliver the equivalent of 50 mpg in typical daily use when it starts the day with a full charge.

Deliveries of the Wrangler 4xe are scheduled to begin in early 2021.