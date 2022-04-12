The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are supersized SUVs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wagons ho…ly moly!

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are extra-long versions of the full-size SUVs that are making their public debut at the New York International Auto Show.

Both models are a foot longer overall with seven-inch longer wheelbases than the standard-length Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that went on sale last year and. They are similar in size to the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade ESV and have the most passenger volume and cargo space behind the third row in the segment.

They’re also equipped with an all-new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six-cylinder engine called the Hurricane that’s meant to replace V8s with a combination of more power and efficiency.

The Wagoneer L is powered by a version with 420 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque while the one in the more luxe Grand Wagoneer L is tuned for 510 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. Both are more potent than the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s that the standard-length Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer launched with and get 1-2 mpg better fuel efficiency, according to Jeep.

The Wagoneer’s maximum towing capacity remains a best in class 10,000 pounds for two-wheel-drive models with the new engine.

The more powerful motor will be offered as an option on the 2022 Grand Wagoneer before the Ls hit showrooms later this year.

The giant Jeeps otherwise carry over all the key features from their little siblings, including a three different all-wheel-drive systems with increasing levels of capability, an adjustable air suspension system and up to seven digital displays for the gauges, climate controls and infotainment system that includes one for the front passenger that can play video while the vehicle is in motion, but is filtered so the driver can’t see it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing for the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer L will be announced closer to when they go on sale, but the standard-length models range from $60,995 to over $110,000.