The Jeep Wrangler High Tide was built for the beach

The Jeep Wrangler is ready for a vacation.

Jeep has unveiled a new Wrangler High Tide model designed to take on sandy shores.

The trim is based off of the Wrangler Sport S four-door and comes with a 3.6-liter V6 and standard Command-Trac part-time 4x4 system. It adds Wrangler's Xtreme Recon Package, which comes with 35-inch tires on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels that allow you trio air-down the tires for driving on super soft surfaces like sand. A 1.5-inch suspension lift, 4.56 rear axle ratio, jack spacer, extended fender flares and a reinforces spare tire carrier are included.

The High Tide also gets a body color hardtop with Sunrider flip top over the front seats, rock rails, a Gorilla Glass windshield and decal package along with a few other updates. It launches a new High Velocity color for the Wrangler and can also be ordered in Hydro Blue, Black, Bright White and StingGray.

Pricing starts at $50,835 and if you act quickly and can get to Florida you can get your hands on one of 500 High Tides that will be branded Beach instead and launched in conjunction with the 2022 Daytona Beach Week in March.