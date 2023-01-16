Jaguar celebrating 75 years of sports cars with its last V8-powered model

Jaguar's classic sports cars are going out with a bang. Eight of them, to be exact.

The British automaker has revealed the last V8-powered sports car it will ever make before it starts going all-electric in 2025.

The 2024 F-Type 75 also marks the 10th anniversary of the model and the 75th anniversary of the Jaguar's first proper production sports car, the 1949 XK120.

The curvaceous roadster was the world's fastest production car in its day with at top speed of 124.6 mph.

The F-Type 75 is being offered in both standard and R versions with increasing levels of performance that's available as either a coupe or convertible, both with all-wheel-drive.

The F-Type 75 comes with a 450 hp supercharged 5.0-liter V8 and can accelerate to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and reach a 177 mph, while the F-Type R75 has a 575 hp version of the same engine that's good for a 3.5-second sprint to 60 mph and a maximum velocity of 186 mph.

The cars also get "75" badges on the fenders and in the cabin, special wheels and interior trim, plus a Giola Green metallic paint option that's unique to the model.

Starting prices range from $91,175 for an F-Type 75 coupe to $116,275.00 for an F-Type R75 convertible. Several other non-75 F-Type models will continue to be offered.

Jaguar joins Dodge in eliminating V8 engines from its lineup. The American muscle car brand will stop building the current Challenger and Charger models at the end of 2024 and replace them with the all-electric Charger Datona SRT.

But while this marks the swansong for Jaguar's eight-cylinder sports cars, the engine may stick around a few years more.

It's also available in the F-Pace SUV, which is Jaguar's best-seller and hasn't yet been given a discontinuation date.