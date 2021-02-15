Jaguar is going all-electric, but don't look for this model

Jaguar is accelerating plans to electrify its lineup and says all of its models will be zero-emissions by 2025.

The automaker's sister brand Land Rover will be following in its battery-powered footprints and will introduce six electric models within five years, with the first arriving in 2024. By 2030 it will have an all-electric version of each of its models, but expects to still be selling SUVs with internal combustion engines alongside them.

The I-Pace is Jaguar's only electric model today and it is built for the brand by contract manufacturer Magna in Austria. Approximately 40,000 have been sold globally since it went on sale in 2018.

Jaguar said on Monday that its future electric vehicles will be manufactured at its historic Solihull plant in the U.K.

Details on the lineup were not revealed, but one vehicle will not be among them. Jaguar had been working on an electric follow-up to its discontinued flagship XJ sedan, but said the project is being shelved for now "as the brand looks to realize its unique potential."