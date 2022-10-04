Hyundai security system targeting TikTok thefts now available. Here's how much it costs

Relief is on the way for Hyundai owners concerned about the ongoing theft spree affecting some of the automaker's vehicles.

Thousands have been stolen across the U.S. over the past two years using a simple technique that has been spread via TikTok, YouTube and other social media.

The method takes advantage of the fact that several 2015-2021 Hyundai models and 2011-2021 Kias that use physical keys instead of pushbutton starters were built without immobilizers, which allows thieves to pull off the steering colum cover and use a USB cable to turn the ignition.

After distributing some steering wheel locks for concerned owners, Hyundai has now started offering an electronic security system for sale that targets the issue.

The Compustar brand unit will eventually be available at all of Hyundai's dealers, who are being trained to install it and is now working its way through the distribution system, although several parts departments contacted by Fox News Digital said they had not yet received product or any information.

The system includes a glass break sensor that targets the most common form of entry in the thefts and immobilizes the ignition if it is set off.

The retail price is $170, but Automotive News reports that the full installation could cost as much as $500 with labor.

Hyundai is also developing a software update for some models to address the issue differently that will be available next year, but has not released details on how it will work.

Kia is continuing its own steering wheel lock distribution campaign, but has not announced any electronic solutions to the vulnerability.