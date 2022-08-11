Expand / Collapse search
Hyundai
Hyundai has a new way to prevent its cars from getting stolen

Social media videos show how easy it is to start some Hyundai and Kia models without a key

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Video catches group of teens crash stolen Kia, take off running on Minnesota highway Video

Video catches group of teens crash stolen Kia, take off running on Minnesota highway

A viral TikTok video from the so-called "Kia Boys" is sweeping the nation for showing thieves how to use a USB cable to steal rides.

Hyundai has a new plan to fight the rash of social media-driven thefts targeting its vehicles.

Videos shared on the internet showing how easy it is to start some models from Hyundai and its sister brand, Kia, using just the tip of a USB cable have led to thousands of thefts across the country, with even underage children caught taking vehicles for joyrides.

Just last Saturday a group of four children, ages 14-17, stole a 2021 Kia Forte from a rental lot in St. Paul, Minnesota, and led police on a highway chase with patrol cars and a helicopter in pursuit.

The car crashed as the driver attempted to avoid a stop stick that had been set up in the road, and the group tried to flee on foot before they were apprehended.

Removing the steering column cover gives thieves access to the ignition bypass.

Removing the steering column cover gives thieves access to the ignition bypass. (FOX 6)

The issue stems from the lack of an immobilizer system in some of the vehicles prior to the 2022 model year, mainly 2011-2021 Kias and 2015-2021 Hyundais equipped with ignitions requiring mechanical keys.

Several Hyundai models from 2015 to 2021 lack the ignition immobilizers.

Several Hyundai models from 2015 to 2021 lack the ignition immobilizers. (Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A Hyundai spokesman now tells Fox News Autos that the automaker has expanded a program supporting police departments that are distributing theft-preventive steering wheel locks and has also identified an aftermarket product that addresses the issue.

The Firstech/Compustar security kit "targets the method of entry thieves are using to access these vehicles" and disables the starter if the alarm is triggered.

Hyundai will offer a security system for the affected models in showrooms starting on Oct 1.

Hyundai will offer a security system for the affected models in showrooms starting on Oct 1. (Sankhadeep Banerjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Hyundai will be offering sales and installation of the kit at its dealers starting on Oct. 1 at a yet to be announced price.

Customers with concerns can also call the automaker's assistance line at 800-633-5151 for more information. 

A Kia spokesman said the company is working on a similar plan and will announce details soon.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos