Tesla mysteriously discontinues cheapest Model Y after six weeks

Tesla has discontinued a low-priced version of its Model Y SUV that was only added to the lineup in early January.

The Model Y Standard Range has been removed from the automaker’s website over the weekend without explanation. Just last week Tesla had reduced the price by $2,000 to $39,990.

Tesla does not have a functioning PR department in the U.S. to field requests for information, but a retail sales associate confirmed that the model is no longer offered for order. However, several remain in existing inventory at the $39,990 price.

Last July, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he wasn’t going to introduce the vehicle at all because its range per charge would be "unnacceptibly low (< 250 mile EPA)."

The official rating turned out to be 244 miles, which is less than the similarly sized Volkswagen ID.4 that can go 250 miles per charge and starts at $39,995, but is eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit.

The Tesla Model Y has been facing new competition in recent months with the introduction of the ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and last week's unveiling fo the smaller Chevrolet Bolt EUV, which has a 250 mile rating and starts at $33,995.

The lowest-priced Model Y now avaialble for custom order is the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Long Range, which can go 326 miles per charge and starts at $48,990.