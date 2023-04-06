Expand / Collapse search
Hyundai
Published

Disney-themed Hyundai SUV revealed and you can buy it

Electric Ioniq 5 celebrates Disney's 100th anniversary

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Video

Test drive: 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

It's a dream machine

It's the ultimate toy for Disney fans.

The House of Mouse has teamed up with Hyundai to design an electric car.

The Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept revealed at the New York International Auto Show previews a production vehicle that will be available later this year.

The electric SUV has been styled with input from Walt Disney Imagineering, the same outfit responsible for Disney's amusement parks.

HYUNDAI IONIQ 6 NAMED WORLD CAR OF THE YEAR

The Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept previews a limited edition model.

The vehicle is painted Gravity Gold and has unique wheels and Disney100 logos on the outside and in the cabin.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney 100 Platinum Concept features animated headlight screens.

Screens have been installed in the headlight and taillights that can create a sparkle animation and the moonroof is etched with a pixie dust pattern.

The vehicle is equipped with Disney music and graphics.

Starting the vehicle is accompanied by Disney music and Disney graphics on the infotainment system screen, while its ambient lighting can be set to create a synchronized light show.

The taillights are equipped with a sparkle display.

Hyundai hasn't confirmed when the production version will go on sale, how many it will build or the price, but the standard Ioniq 5 ranges from $42,785 to $54,935.

Hyundai also used the auto show to debut the new 2024 Kona, which will be available in gasoline and electric models.

The 2024 Hyundai Kona will be offered in electric and gas models.

The subcompact SUV is larger than the current version and was designed primarily to be an EV, then engineered to accommodate internal combustion engine powertrains.

The Hyundai Kona N is powered by a 190 hp turbocharged engine.

The options will include a 147 hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine; a 190 hp 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine; a 133 hp electric motor paired with a 48.6 kWh battery; and a 201 hp electric motor combined with a 64.8 kWh battery that will provide 260 miles of range between charges. Konas with the 1.6-liter engine will be available in front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive while all others are front-wheel-drive.

Gasoline-powered Konas are scheduled to go on sale this summer at a yet to be announced price and the electric models will follow in the fall.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.