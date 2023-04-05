Expand / Collapse search
New York Auto Show
Published

Hyundai Ioniq 6 named World Car of the Year

Electric sedan picked up three awards

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
NEW YORK – The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is number one.

The all-electric sedan has been named World Car of the Year at the New York International Auto Show.

The award is voted on by a panel of over 100 journalists from around the world, with the largest group coming from the U.S.

It's the second straight win for Hyundai, with the Ioniq 5 SUV taking the award in 2022.

THE HYUNDAI IONIQ 5 IS A MINI MOBILE HOME

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 was named 2023 World Car of the Year.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 was named 2023 World Car of the Year. (Hyundai)

The Ioniq 6 also won the World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design categories.

The Ioniq 6 is available in a model with a 361-mile driving range.

The Ioniq 6 is available in a model with a 361-mile driving range. (Hyundai)

The compact sedan has a starting price of $46,615 and is available in a model with 361 miles of range between charges, more than any in the class.

The Ioniq 6 competes against the Tesla Model 3.

The Ioniq 6 competes against the Tesla Model 3. (Hyundai)

Awards in three other categories were also given out.

World Luxury Car: Lucid Air

The Lucid Air is made in Arizona.

The Lucid Air is made in Arizona. (Lucid Motors)

The American-made Lucid Air electric sedan is available at prices ranging from around $88,000 to $250,000 with the top Sapphire model equipped with a 1,200 horsepower drivetrain.

World Performance Car: Kia EV6 GT

The Kia EV6 GT is new for 2023.

The Kia EV6 GT is new for 2023. (Kia)

The Kia EV6 GT is a 576 horsepower high performance version of the electric compact SUV.

World Urban Car: Citroen C3

The Citroen C3 is sold in Europe and other global markets.

The Citroen C3 is sold in Europe and other global markets. (Citroen)

The Citroen C3 is a subcompact hatchback that's not sold in the U.S.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.