There's an 'incredible' Chevrolet sports car in the works, but what is it?

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the hottest sports cars on sale today.

The eighth-generation, or C8, Corvette is the first mid-engine version of the iconic sports car and has been sold out ever since the Stingray model went on sale in 2020.

Chevrolet added the higher-performance Corvette Z06 this year, which has the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine ever.

Its 5.5-liter V8 is rated at 670 horsepower, thanks to its high-revving, race car-style flat-plane-crank design. But it won't be the top model for long.

Next year, Chevy will be launching an "electrified" version of the Corvette that's been teased with a video revealing that it will feature an all-wheel-drive system.

It's likely the car will have a hybrid powertrain with electric motors driving the front wheels. Chevrolet has trademarked the name E-Ray but has yet to confirm that it will be used on the car.

It won't be resting on its laurels, however.

During the General Motors Investor Day presentation in New York City, GM President Mark Reuss revealed that two new Chevy sports cars are on the way in 2024.

Images were redacted from the livestream of the event, but he called one the "next version of the C8" and said that "you won't be able to imagine from a performance standpoint."

Rumor has it that a supercar version of the C8 is in the works that could have 1,000 horsepower or more, but Reuss didn't go into the details.

He did mention something unexpected, however.

He said there was another car based on the C8 architecture in the works that will be an "incredible performance car" and should "set the standard of the world for performance for Chevrolet."

He didn't call it a Corvette, and there's been no word on the street about another high-performance sports car in the works, so let the speculation begin.

The answer will be revealed … eventually.