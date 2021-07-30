Wheelie-popping $105K Chevrolet COPO Camaro debuts ... but you can't drive it on the street

Chevrolet has big news for big-block engine fans.

The bowtie brand has unveiled the 2022 COPO Camaro drag with a 572 cubic-inch (9.4-liter!) V8.

The street-illegal machine is the latest in a series of track cars that dates back to the 1969 original and was rebooted in 2012.

The 572 engine features a cast iron block, aluminum heads, forged steel connecting rods and crankshaft plus forged aluminum pistons. Its official power rating hasn't been released, but there's a crate version of this motor listed at 727 hp and 680 lb-ft of torque. However much the one in the car has, all of it is sent to the rear wheels through a three speed automatic transmission and there's enough torque to pop a wheelie off the starting line.

The price for this thrill ride is $105,500 and, while previous COPOs were limited to just 69 examples, Chevrolet will sell as many of these as it can. (That's probably a good idea, seeing as how the street Camaros haven't been doing so well lately.)

Nevertheless, old school muscle car fans might want to get one while they're hot and available. Rumor has it that Chevy may replace the Camaro with an electric model soon and it has already built a prototype eCOPO demonstration vehicle.

For those interested in something a little less potent than the 572, the COPO Camaro is also available with either a supercharged 350 cubic-inch V8 rated at 580 horsepower or a naturally aspirated 427 cubic-inch V-8 with 470 hp.