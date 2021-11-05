Expand / Collapse search
Electric VW Microbus reboot debuts with psychedelic style

Battery-powered minivan coming in 2022

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Return of the VW Microbus

Head designer Klaus Bischoff explains why VW's futuristic self-driving electric van has a retro look

Groovy.

Volkswagen has revealed the production version of its upcoming electric Microbus reboot, obscured only by a psychedelic-patterned wrap.

Currently referred to as the ID.Buzz, the minivan's design was inspired by VW's classic Type 2, which became an icon of the hippie era.

1960 VW Deluxe '23-Window' Microbus

1960 VW Deluxe '23-Window' Microbus (Reuters)

The production version hews closely to the original ID.Buzz concept that debuted in 2017 and remains on track for a debut in Europe next year, followed by U.S. sales in 2023.

The minivan will be offered with either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive and a maximum driving range that exceeds 300 miles between charges.

VW plans to have Level 3 autonomy available for retail models, while a fully autonomous version using technology being developed by Argo will be deployed in ride-hailing services.

Passenger and panel-style cargo models are planned

