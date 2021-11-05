Electric VW Microbus reboot debuts with psychedelic style

Groovy.

Volkswagen has revealed the production version of its upcoming electric Microbus reboot, obscured only by a psychedelic-patterned wrap.

Currently referred to as the ID.Buzz, the minivan's design was inspired by VW's classic Type 2, which became an icon of the hippie era.

The production version hews closely to the original ID.Buzz concept that debuted in 2017 and remains on track for a debut in Europe next year, followed by U.S. sales in 2023.

The minivan will be offered with either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive and a maximum driving range that exceeds 300 miles between charges.

VW plans to have Level 3 autonomy available for retail models, while a fully autonomous version using technology being developed by Argo will be deployed in ride-hailing services.

Passenger and panel-style cargo models are planned