How to tie-dye at home this summer

With fashionistas sticking closer to home as the coronavirus pandemic continues, one psychedelic print keeps making a splash: tie-dye. Grown-up spins on the summer camp classic have arguably never looked more chic -- or more acceptable as work (from home) attire.

Tie-dye tutorials are also seriously surging on Pinterest, with searches for “tie dye technique videos” doubling in the last five weeks as compared with year-over-year data, Pinterest insights manager Swasti Sarna told Fox News.

Trending techniques include “bleach tie dye,” “ice tie dye” and “reverse tie dye patterns,” she said, with users seeking advice on how to tie dye everything from bikinis to towels.

Unlike the arts and crafts attempts of youth, however, the DIY project doesn’t have to be disastrously messy.

Chelsea Briner, author and blogger of Sew Simple Home, shared tips and tricks for tie-dying at home this summer, an easy family activity that’s fun for all ages.

INFLUENCER SHOWS OFF THE REALITY OF INSTAGRAM PHOTOS

To begin, scout out a flat workspace and cover it in plastic. Then, gear up.

“Make sure everyone has gloves and clothes that can get stained because tie-dye can get messy,” Briner said. “Don’t be afraid to get creative.”

After setting up the art station with dye bottles and garments, take things slow. According to Briner, many mistakes can happen if you work too quickly.

“When picking your tie-dye colors, choose two or three. If you pick too many, the dyes all begin to run together and will turn brown,” she explained.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

When decorating the clothing with the dye, “saturate the entire area with dye so you can’t see any of the original fabric,” Briner said, to ensure that colors look bright and pack a punch.

To truly land the look, there’s one pro tip to help create particularly colorful and special designs.

“Use tie-dye blanks that are 100 percent cotton. Shirts, hats and shoes made with 100 percent cotton absorb the colors the best and end up the most vibrant,” Briner said.

The final -- and trickiest! -- step is to wait.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Allow dyed projects to sit for 6 to 8 hours before rinsing,” she added, so that dyes can seriously soak in. “Most of all, don’t be afraid to get creative and try different color combinations and designs.”