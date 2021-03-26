VW’s retro ID.Buzz electric minivan launching in 2023

Volkswagen is rebooting the Microbus soon.

The automaker has confirmed to Car and Driver the arrival of its upcoming ID.Buzz electric minivan in the U.S. in 2023 as a 2024 model.

The vehicle will initially be offered in the U.S. only in a passenger version in an upscale trim, while commercial versions will be available in other countries.

Volkswagen first revealed the ID.Buzz as an electric, autonomous concept in 2017 and recently announced plans to launch a self-driving taxi based on it using technology being developed by Argo AI, which it co-owns with Ford.

Full details for the production ID.Buzz have not been released, but it is expected to be available with several battery and drivetrain options.

The ID.4, VW's first purpose-built electric model sold in the U.S, is hitting showrooms now.