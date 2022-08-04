GMC just teased a new Canyon off-road pickup and here's when you'll get to see it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A redesigned GMC Canyon midsize pickup is on the way, and the brand is offering a new sneak peek at its most extreme version ahead of the official debut.

The 2023 Canyon will be available in an AT4X off-road trim modeled after the one currently offered on the full-size Sierra 1500.

Most of the details on its equipment haven't officially been announced, but a cropped image of its front end shows its high-riding wide-body stance, a cutaway bumper for improved clearance, an underbody skid plate and a metal brush bar protecting the grille.

The rest of the details likely are not that much of a mystery, as the Canyon AT4X is expected to be mechanically identical to the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 that was revealed last week.

The Colorado will only be offered as a four-door crew cab with a short bed, and the ZR2 is powered by a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine rated at 310 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque.

It also comes standard with 33-inch all-terrain tires mounted to 17-inch wheels, a 4x4 system with locking front and rear differentials for maximum traction, a 3-inch body lift and a set of high performance Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers.

The shocks are equipped with special valves that provide progressive damping characteristics, depending on how the truck is being driven. The Sierra 1500 AT4X uses the same type, which allows it to travel at high speeds over very rough terrain while also providing a comfortable ride and good body control on pavement.

The full Canyon lineup is scheduled to be unveiled online on August 11 at 11 a.m. ET, but the trucks likely won't be reaching dealers until the first half of next year.