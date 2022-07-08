The GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition pushes the pickup's limits

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GMC's most extreme Sierra just got taken to the max.

The GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition is a collaboration between the automaker and off-road equipment specialist American Expedition Vehicles.

AEV previously worked with General Motors on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bision and has given a similar treatment to the Sierra.

The standard Sierra 1500 AT4X features a 420-horsepower V8, two-inch body lift, skid plates, a full-time four-wheel-drive system with front and rear locking differentials and a special suspension system using racing-developed Multimatic shock absorbers that improve its off-road performance.

AEV adds to that steel bumpers with provisions for a winch in front, a new set of five boron steel skid plates, black 18-inch wheels with 33-inch Goodyear mud terrain tires and a new grille design.

There's also AEV badging applied to the outside and inside the vehicle.

The updates improve the truck's approach and departure angles and provide 11.2 inches of ground clearance.

The model is otherwise loaded with the same premium equipment as the AT4X, including leather upholstery, massaging seats and a 360-degree camera system.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but the AT4X currently starts at $77,395, and the AEV Edition will be available later in the 2023 model year.