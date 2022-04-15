Expand / Collapse search
GMC
Published

First look: Widebody GMC Canyon AT4X off-road pickup teased for 2023

The midsize GMC Canyon pickup is being fully redesigned

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Test drive: 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Video

Test drive: 2021 GMC Canyon AT4

Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu says the 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 is the most off-road-capable version of the midsize pickup.

GMC's big news this year is the Hummer EV, but it hasn't forgotten about the little guy.

The next-generation GMC Canyon will be available with the high performance off-road AT4X trim.

The next-generation GMC Canyon will be available with the high performance off-road AT4X trim. (GMC)

The truck and SUV brand has released a first look at the upcoming next-generation Canyon midsize pickup.

The full-size GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X debuted for the 2022 model year.

The full-size GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X debuted for the 2022 model year. (GMC)

The cropped photo reveals that the Canyon will be offered with the AT4X trim that debuted on the full-size 2022 Sierra 1500. which offers a step up in performance from the current off-road-focused Canyon AT4.

The AT4X trim is a step up from the AT4 trim available on the current version of the GMC Canyon.

The AT4X trim is a step up from the AT4 trim available on the current version of the GMC Canyon. (GMC)

Aside from the flared fenders, rocker protectors and chunky all-terrain tires mounted on 17-inch wheels that are apparent, there aren't any details to go with it, but a robust package of underbody protection and a long-travel suspension with the high-tech Multimatic shock absorbers found on the Sierra 1500 AT4X and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 are almost certain to be included.

GMC will reveal the Canyon in full this summer ahead of its expected debut as a 2023 model.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos