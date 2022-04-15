First look: Widebody GMC Canyon AT4X off-road pickup teased for 2023

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

GMC's big news this year is the Hummer EV, but it hasn't forgotten about the little guy.

The truck and SUV brand has released a first look at the upcoming next-generation Canyon midsize pickup.

The cropped photo reveals that the Canyon will be offered with the AT4X trim that debuted on the full-size 2022 Sierra 1500. which offers a step up in performance from the current off-road-focused Canyon AT4.

Aside from the flared fenders, rocker protectors and chunky all-terrain tires mounted on 17-inch wheels that are apparent, there aren't any details to go with it, but a robust package of underbody protection and a long-travel suspension with the high-tech Multimatic shock absorbers found on the Sierra 1500 AT4X and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 are almost certain to be included.

GMC will reveal the Canyon in full this summer ahead of its expected debut as a 2023 model.