New 2023 Chevrolet Colorado pickup is the Boss

The 2023 Chevrolet Colorado will be all-new and mark the first full redesign of the model since 2015 when it goes on sale next year.

Chevy will offer the new midsize pickup in just one body style this time around, a short bed crew cab, but in five distinct trims.

There's a WT commercial work truck, a mainstream LT, the Z71 with light off-roading capability, the lifted Trail Boss and the high performance ZR2.

The Colorado borrows its exterior styling theme from the latest full-size Silverado, with slim headlights and a large grille.

It features an interior with a digital instrument cluster and 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system display.

The entire lineup uses the same 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, but with a different power output depending on the application.

The WT and LT will come standard with a 237 hp version that has 259 lb-ft of torque and is good for towing up to 3,500 pounds. Both can be optioned with a 310 hp/390 lb-ft tune that comes on the Z71 and Trail Boss and is rated to tow 7,700 pounds. The ZR2's engine gets a torque boost to 430 lb-ft.

The Trail Boss is a new trim for the Colorado that gets a wider stance and two-inch body lift, plus 32-inch all-terrain tires and an electronic locking rear differential for its 4x4 system.

The ZR2 takes things up a notch with a 3-inch lift, 33-inch tires, front and rear locking differentials for maximum traction and a set of Multimatic DSSV shock absorbers that provide progressive damping to enable high-speed off-road driving while maintaining body control

A ZR2 Desert Boss package adds bumpers modified to provide extra clearance while climbing rocks, a light bar and other unique styling elements, plus a camera that provides a virtual view of what's underneath the truck as you negotiate rough terrain.

The Colorado also offers the first-ever tailgate with a trunk.

The available 45-inch wide, 4-inch deep lockable compartment is located on the inside of the tailgate and provides waterproof storage that can also be used as a cooler when filled with ice.

Pricing for the Colorado will be announced closer to when deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first half of 2023.

And it'll be facing some stiff competition when it arrives, as Ford is set to launch an all-new Ranger around the same time.