The Ford Mustang Nite Pony is a dark horse

Ford asked its fans to help name a new black accent trim package for the Mustang coupe and electric Mustang Mach-E, and a winner has emerged from the herd.

Nite Pony was chosen from a final four list that included Shadow Stallion, Shadow Mare and Alastor, the last being the name of a black horse from Greek mythology.

The option is offered on the 2022 Mustang coupe and convertible for $1,195 and includes a painted black roof, a black grille, 19-inch ebony black-painted aluminum wheels and black GT and Pony badges, plus a black decklid spoiler and mirror caps.

It can be matched to any trim or paint color, including Shadow Black, for the full stealth effect.

The 2023 Mach-E Premium Nite Pony gets high-gloss black 19-inch wheels and a black pony grille emblem, while the GT Performance Edition sports 20-inch high-gloss black wheels and a black GT badge.

Both feature black front and rear lower fascia, door cladding, wheel center caps, mirror caps, bright pony graphics on the tailgate and can also be paired with any paint color. Pricing will be announced with the 2023 model year information.

This is the second appearance package the two Mustangs have shared following the 1990s-inspired Ice White released last year.

While the Mustang Mach-E is expected to be around for a few more years, the current Mustang coupe is set to be replaced next year by a next-generation car that will make its debut Sept. 14.