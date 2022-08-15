Expand / Collapse search
Ford Mustang Alastor: What does the strange model name mean?

The new Ford Mustang may have a mythological name

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Ford Mustang is iconic, but may soon become mythological.

Ford launched a social media promotion in June asking people to submit potential names for a new Black Accent appearance package that will be soon offered on the Mustang.

The pony car is currently available with a simply named Black Accent Package that features black Mustang badges and black aluminum wheels, plus a black grille, roof, spoiler and mirror caps.

A Ford spokesman told Fox News Digital that the new package will be different, but did not provide full details.

(Ford)

The automaker received 25,000 entries before it stopped accepting suggestions and has since narrowed it down to four and wants to hear from fans again on social media before it makes a final decision.

The finalists include the self-explanatory Nite Pony, Shadow Stallion and Shadow Mare, plus one with a connection that requires some knowledge of classic history: Alastor.

The name has had several uses over the millennia, including for avenging demons and spirits, but one is most relevant to the Mustang.

Alastor was one of the horses that pulled Hades chariot in Greek mythology.

Alastor was one of the horses that pulled Hades chariot in Greek mythology. (Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

It was the name of one of the horses that pulled the chariot of the Greek god Hades when he abducted Zeus' daughter Persephone and brought her back with him to the underworld to become his bride.

The other horses were named Orphnaeus, Aethon, and Nycteus, none of which made the final cut for the contest.

The black accent package will feature dark pony badges and other trim.

The black accent package will feature dark pony badges and other trim. (Ford)

Ford has not revealed the exact date the winner will be announced, and there is no indication which name is the front-runner.

The company recently filed a trademark for the name Dark Horse, which was either a red herring or may be used for something different, but has not yet done the same for any of the four finalists.

Whatever it ends up being called, the new black Mustang will soon be overshadowed by the new next-generation 2024 Mustang that's set to debut at the Detroit Auto Show in September.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos