First GMC Hummer EV SUV auctioned for $500,000 as production begins

All-electric off-roader heading to customers this spring

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Production of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV kicked off on Monday with a bit of a bang.

The first retail truck off the line was auctioned on Saturday night for $500,000.

The fully-loaded Edition 1 model carries a list price of $105,595, but GMC donated the truck to the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction to raise money for the Tread Lightly organization, which promotes responsible outdoor recreation including hunting, fishing and off-road driving.

The Hummer EV SUV rides on the same platform as the Hummer EV pickup that went on sale last year and comes with an 830 hp tri-motor drivetrain, an air suspension system, four-wheel-steering and a driving range estimated at over 300 miles between charges.

A prototype of the GMC Hummer EV SUV crossed the block at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event.

A prototype of the GMC Hummer EV SUV crossed the block at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event. (GMC)

Hummer EV SUV deliveries are set to begin in earnest before the end of March, but GMC Vice President Duncan Aldred said production will be limited for the first half of the year as things get ramped up.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 has an 830 hp tri-motor drivetrain.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 has an 830 hp tri-motor drivetrain. (GMC)

GMC shipped just 854 Hummer EV pickups in 2022, but recently retooled the plant that builds it and the SUV to prepare it for higher volumes this year.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV and pickup are built on the same platform at GM's Factory Zero.

The GMC Hummer EV SUV and pickup are built on the same platform at GM's Factory Zero. (GMC)

The Factory Zero facility in Michigan will also manufacture the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV pickups.

Availability of the Hummer EVs is expected to be tight for some time to come. Aldred said the company took 90,000 reservations before it closed the book last year, and they're split roughly 60/40 between the pickup and SUV.

One could consider the $500,000 price tag on the auction truck a deal, as the first of the pickups was auctioned to raise money for the Stephen Siller Tunnels to Towers foundation for $2.5 million in 2021.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.