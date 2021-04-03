Electric 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV 'supertruck' revealed

The 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV will be a really quick truck, but you're going to be waiting a while for it to arrive.

The all-electric utility vehicle that debuted on Saturday in conjunction with the NCAA Final Four broadcast won't be hitting showrooms until early 2023, more than a year after the previously revealed pickup version of the GMC-proclaimed "supertruck" goes on sale this fall.

The full-size five-passenger SUV shares the pickup's Ultrium electric vehicle platform and will initially be available in a three-motor all-wheel-drive version with 830 hp that can sprint to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, according to GM.

It will also have a range up to 300 miles per charge and be equipped with an air suspension that can jack it up an extra six inches to clear large obstacles and four-wheel-steering that allows it to be driven diagonally in what GMC calls CrabWalk mode.

Pricing for the Edition 1 model that will first be available starts at $105,595, while lower-priced models with less equipment will be added over the course of a year ending with a $79,995 version in spring 2024 that has 625 hp and a range of at least 250 miles.

Reservations for the Edition 1 filled up within minutes of its reveal, but are still available for later releases.