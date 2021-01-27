Expand / Collapse search
Published

First GMC HUMMER EV could raise millions at charity auction

"Supertruck" will raise money for fallen vets and first responders and their families

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The GMC HUMMER EV "supertruck" could turn out to be a real hero.

The 2022 GMC HUMMER EV is designed to be an off-road beast, with all-new features developed to conquer virtually any obstacle or terrain.

The first production example of the electric 1,000 hp electric pickup will be auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale event in March to raise money for the Stephen Siler Tunnel to Towers foundation, which helps injured first responders and military members and the families of the fallen with housing needs.

The off-road truck has a starting price of $112,595, but will likely sell for much more than that. When Chevrolet auctioned the last front-engine Corvette for the same charity at a Barrett-Jackson event in 2019, it raised $2.7 million for the organization.

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ram 1500 TRXVideo

The HUMMER won’t be the only high-performance pickup on the block in Scottsdale. Ram is selling the first 702 horsepower 1500 TRX to benefit the Southeastern Michigan 211 health and human services organization, which offers assistance to veterans.

The new Corvette is going toplessVideo

Both trucks will be sharing the stage with a significant Chevrolet Corvette, too. It’s the first of the convertible mid-engine 2020 Corvette Stingrays and will be sold on behalf of the United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

