Last front-engine Chevrolet Corvette sold for $2.7 million at charity auction

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The last front-engine Chevrolet Corvette won't be built until September, but it was sold on Friday night for an astonishing price.

(GM)

The next-generation Corvette coming in 2020 will be a mid-engine model, the first in the history of the iconic sports car.

The rights to the last of the current Corvettes were auctioned for charity at the Barrett-Jackson Northeast event in Connecticut, where the high bid was $2.7 million.

(Barrett-Jackson)

The identity of the buyer has not been revealed, but the price paid set a record for a Barrett-Jackson charity auction.

The entire amount will be donated to the Steven Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to build mortgage-free smart homes for service members who have suffered devastating injuries in the line of duty.

(Barrett-Jackson)

An identical stand-in for the car that will be the last off of the line was on the block for the event. It's a black Corvette Z06 with a red-trimmed interior, seven-speed manual transmission and top of the line 3LZ trim that would normally cost around $90,000.

(Chevrolet)

The 2020 Corvette will be revealed on July 18.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu