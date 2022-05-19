Tesla crash in California under investigation by NHTSA

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is sending a team to probe a fatal May 12 crash in California involving a Tesla to determine if one of the vehicle's partially-automated electronic driving systems was in use.

The accident occurred at 12:45 a.m. on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, where police say the Model S jumped a curb and ran into roadside construction equipment.

According to the official report, two men and a woman were found dead inside the vehicle and several construction workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet known if the Tesla's Autopilot or Full Self-Driving system were engaged at the time of the crash.

Tesla no longer operates a media relations department that responds to questions and CEO Elon Musk has not commented on the incident or investigation.

NHTSA has investigated 34 crashes where advanced driver assistance systems were suspected to be in use, including 28 involving Teslas that accounted for 14 deaths.

Tesla's standard Autopilot enables its cars to accelerate and brake automatically within their lanes while the optional Full Self-Driving adds additional capabilities that include making lane changes on the highway, stopping for red lights and steering on city streets. Tesla updated the system last September to better recognize the flashing lights of emergency vehicles parked on the road.

VIDEO: TESLA CRASHES INTO CONVENTION CENTER

NHTSA last year began requiring automakers to report any known accidents related to their advanced driver assistance systems.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Newport Beach police department's major accident investigation team is also looking into the accident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report