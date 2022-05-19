Expand / Collapse search
Tesla
Published

Tesla crash in California under investigation by NHTSA

NHTSA investigating if Autopilot was in use

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Tesla crashes into convention center Video

Tesla crashes into convention center

A Tesla Model 3 crashed into the Columbus, Ohio, convention center when its driver lost control of the brakes at 70 mph.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is sending a team to probe a fatal May 12 crash in California involving a Tesla to determine if one of the vehicle's partially-automated electronic driving systems was in use.

The accident occurred at 12:45 a.m. on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, where police say the Model S jumped a curb and ran into roadside construction equipment.

According to the official report, two men and a woman were found dead inside the vehicle and several construction workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet known if the Tesla's Autopilot or Full Self-Driving system were engaged at the time of the crash.

The Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach was closed for several hours due to the Tesla crash.

Tesla no longer operates a media relations department that responds to questions and CEO Elon Musk has not commented on the incident or investigation.

The Tesla Model S comes standard with Autopilot and offers the optional Full Self-Driving feature.

NHTSA has investigated 34 crashes where advanced driver assistance systems were suspected to be in use, including 28 involving Teslas that accounted for 14 deaths.

Autopilot can steer a Tesla within a lane and control its speed.

Tesla's standard Autopilot enables its cars to accelerate and brake automatically within their lanes while the optional Full Self-Driving adds additional capabilities that include making lane changes on the highway, stopping for red lights and steering on city streets. Tesla updated the system last September to better recognize the flashing lights of emergency vehicles parked on the road.

NHTSA last year began requiring automakers to report any known accidents related to their advanced driver assistance systems.

The Newport Beach police department's major accident investigation team is also looking into the accident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos