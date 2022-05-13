Expand / Collapse search
See it: Tesla crashes into Columbus convention center at 70 mph

Driver said he lost control of the brakes

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
A Tesla Model 3 crashed into a city convention center

Watch as a Tesla travels 70 mph into the convention center in Columbus, Ohio.

Security cameras captured the moment a Tesla Model 3 jumped a curb and flew over a staircase before crashing into the Columbus, Ohio, convention center May 4.

A Tesla Model 3 jumped a curb and staircase and landed in the Columbus convention center.

(Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority)

The footage released this week by the Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority shows several angles of the accident.

The driver said he lost control of the brakes.

(Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority)

The car, which belonged to a taxi company, can be seen hitting the curb and launching over a security planter and a 15-foot gap in front of the glass doors of the building.

No one in the building was injured.

(Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority)

An interior shot shows how it hit a support column and spun around before coming to a stop in the hall. No one in the building was injured, but several people can be seen in the video coming out of a room to see what happened.

The accident caused over $250,000 in damages.

(Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority)

The driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition and told police he had lost control of the brakes, WBNS reported. The Model 3 has the highest crash test ratings from both NHTSA and IIHS.

Witnesses said the car appeared to have sped up to make a yellow light down the block, according to a police report.

There was no mention of the use of Tesla's autopilot or full self-driving features, and the NTSB decided not to open a formal investigation into the technologies' involvement after reviewing the accident. 

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos