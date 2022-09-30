Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk's floating Cybertruck tweet torpedoed by government agencies

Cybertruck hosed as 'Nintendo 64 floatie truck'

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday that the upcoming Cybertruck will have the ability to float, adding to its utility.

"Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy," Musk wrote.

Musk has previously made the claim about the stainless steel Cybertruck and also the Model S sedan.

ELON MUSK SAYS THE TESLA CYBERTRUCK WILL BE A ‘DAMN FINE MACHINE’

Elon Musk says the Cybertruck can float.

Elon Musk says the Cybertruck can float. (Nic Coury/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We *def* don't recommended this, but Model S floats well enough to turn it into a boat for short periods of time. Thrust via wheel rotation," he tweeted about the Model S in 2016.

The latest tweet was met with a fair amount of skepticism on social media, with some pointing out that many cars, including the Volkswagen Beetle, can float for short periods of time, but eventually sink.

The Cybertruck is set to be constructed primarily of stainless steel.

The Cybertruck is set to be constructed primarily of stainless steel. (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

One notable response came from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, which torpedoed Musk's tweet with one of its own that included a photo of a submerged car and said, "Our derelict vessel crews are begging you to understand that anything that "serves briefly as a boat" should not be used as a boat."

The San Francisco Bay Ferry operators sent an even more aggressive shot across Musk's bow after someone suggested the Cybertruck will put it out of business.

Musk said the Cybertruck could be used as a boat briefly.

Musk said the Cybertruck could be used as a boat briefly. (Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

"Announcement: to prepare for the inevitability of the Nintendo 64 floatie truck flotilla rendering us obsolete, we're adding little wheels to our ferries. Landboat will be able to serve brief as a bus, so it can cross bridges, parking lots and highways that are not too congested," the agency tweeted, referencing the design of the vehicle that has been likened to old video game graphics.

NEW TESLA CYBERTRUCK WITH ‘SWITCHBLADE’ WINDSHIELD WIPER REVEALED

"Hurry, come ride before the Blade Runner Barge Armada puts us out of operation. Free rides next Wednesday!," it added, promoting the previously planned California Clean Air Day on Oct. 5.

Tesla is holding its AI Day event Friday evening, when more details about the Cybertruck may be revealed.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's Automotive Editor.