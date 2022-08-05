Elon Musk says Tesla Cybertruck will be a 'damn fine machine'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elon Musk has reconfirmed plans for the Tesla Cybertruck to make its long-awaited debut next year.

The electric pickup was first unveiled in November 2019 and originally expected to go on sale in 2021, but development and supply issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic saw the date pushed forward several times.

Tesla has reportedly received over one million non-binding reservations for the truck, which is expected to feature a body constructed from the same type of stainless steel Musk's SpaceX uses for its rockets and "armor" glass that was embarrassing shattered by a small metal ball throw at it during the reveal event.

However, while those who placed early reservations were told the Cybertruck would have a starting price of $39,900 for an entry-level two-wheel-drive model and $69,900 for a tri-motor all-wheel-drive version that can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and tow 14,000 pounds, all pricing and specs were removed from the Tesla website last October and have not been replaced.

When asked at Tesla's shareholder meeting on Thursday if pricing for reservation holders would be grandfathered in, Musk said, "a lot has changed since then."

"The specs and the pricing will be different."

Musk said that the inflation and other issues that have set in since the original reveal could not have been expected.

"What I can say is that the Cybertruck will be one hell of a product, and it’s going to be like a damn fine machine," Musk added.

Recently updated prototypes that have been show in public feature a slightly different design with new wheels, no door handles and what appears to be a single switchblade-style wiper for the truck's extremely large windshield.

Musk said Tesla will start installing the equipment needed to build it at its Austin, Texas, factory in a couple of months and that that volume production will begin in the middle of 2023.