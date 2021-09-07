How far can the electric Rivian R1T pickup and R1S SUV go?

The first electric pickups from startup automaker Rivian are scheduled to begin deliveries sometime in September and customers finally know how far they'll be able to drive their new vehicles between charges.

The final EPA range rating for the $67,500 midsize pickup has been revealed at 314 miles per charge, while the $70,000 R1S SUV built on the same platform that will be released later in the year received a rating of 316 miles on the government test cycle.

The figures are for vehicles equipped with Rivian's Large Pack battery, which has a capacity of 135 kilowatt-hours. A Max Pack with a projected range of over 400 miles will be available at a later date for an extra $10,000 along with a smaller and less expensive pack, but neither has yet received official ratings.

The R1T will be the first mass-produced all-electric pickup for the retail market, so there's really nothing to compare its efficiency to, but the R1S is similar in size to the Tesla Model X, which is available in a version with a range of 371 miles.

The Model X uses a much smaller 100 kWh battery pack than the high-riding, off-road capable R1S, however, and has an efficiency rating of 32 kWh per 100 miles to the Rivian's 49 kWh per 100 miles.