Rivian
Published

How far can the electric Rivian R1T pickup and R1S SUV go?

EPA ratings for the electric vehicles are in

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Rivian R1T is the electric pickup of the near future Video

The Rivian R1T is the electric pickup of the near future

American startup automaker Rivian has unveiled the all-electric pickup it hopes to put on sale in 2020 with innovative tech and design.

The first electric pickups from startup automaker Rivian are scheduled to begin deliveries sometime in September and customers finally know how far they'll be able to drive their new vehicles between charges.

The final EPA range rating for the $67,500 midsize pickup has been revealed at 314 miles per charge, while the $70,000 R1S SUV built on the same platform that will be released later in the year received a rating of 316 miles on the government test cycle.

The figures are for vehicles equipped with Rivian's Large Pack battery, which has a capacity of 135 kilowatt-hours. A Max Pack with a projected range of over 400 miles will be available at a later date for an extra $10,000 along with a smaller and less expensive pack, but neither has yet received official ratings.

The R1T will be the first mass-produced all-electric pickup for the retail market, so there's really nothing to compare its efficiency to, but the R1S is similar in size to the Tesla Model X, which is available in a version with a range of 371 miles.

Rivian's vehicles feature four independent electric motors that allow them to spin in place on loose surfaces.

Rivian's vehicles feature four independent electric motors that allow them to spin in place on loose surfaces. (Rivian)

The Model X uses a much smaller 100 kWh battery pack than the high-riding, off-road capable R1S, however, and has an efficiency rating of 32 kWh per 100 miles to the Rivian's 49 kWh per 100 miles.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos