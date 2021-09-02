See it: The Electric Rivan R1T pickup is semisubmersible

Rivian is all wet.

The electric truck startup has posted a video of its R1T pickup driving through a pool of water up to its headlights at a testing facility.

The midsize pickup is rated with a wading depth of three-plus feet and the water appears to be roughly that deep.

The R1T is built around a skateboard-style chassis that incorporates a flat battery pack in the floor and electric motors at each axle, which means the entire drivetrain was submerged during the test.

It also rides on an air suspension system that allows it to increase its ground clearance from 7.9 inches to 14.5 inches during low speed driving.

Deliveries of the $67,500 R1T were originally scheduled to begin this summer, but were delayed until some time in September due to challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage affecting the automotive industry.

The vehicle is advertised with a range of 300 miles per charge, a tow rating of 11,000 pounds and the ability to accelerate to 60 mph in three seconds.

Coincidental to the new video, the Rivian name is a mashup of Indian River, a waterway in Florida near where company founder RJ Scaringe grew up.