What was that vehicle that drove Jeff Bezos the Blue Origin launch pad?

It was an out of this world car commercial.

Jeff Bezos and his fellow Blue Origin astronauts were shuttled from their training center to their New Shepherd launch pad in a another vehicle that the Amazon founder helped bring to fruition.

The four-door SUV is an all-electric Rivian R1S that's technically from the future … because its not on sale yet.

Bezos' Amazon has taken part in several funding rounds for the startup automaker valued in the billions, primarily so it can build zero-emissions delivery vans for the Amazon Prime service.

The R1S is a premium midsize SUV that will have a starting price of $70,000 and a range of 300 miles per charge when deliveries begin later this year.

Rivian was expected to start producing the R1T pickup version of the vehicle this month, but has delayed the first deliveries until at least September due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage affecting the auto industry. The R1S is now scheduled to follow it later in the fall.

The Blue Origin/Rivian connection isn't the only one of its kind in the commercial spacefaring field. SpaceX uses Tesla Model X SUVs to to transport its astronauts to their ships, both companies being controlled by Elon Musk.