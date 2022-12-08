Electric Ram Revolution pickup will 'give people goosebumps'

The Ram Revolution is taking shape.

The truck brand has released a new video ahead of the all-electric pickup's debut on Jan. 5 at CES.

The spot focuses on the design of the truck that Ram said "should give people goosebumps."

A rough clay model of the pickup is shown that does not offer much detail beyond the general shape.

CHRIS STAPLETON'S RETRO RAM TRAVELLER PICKUP IS A COUNTRY CLASSIC

Several teaser renderings have previously been released that give a better idea of what the finished product will look like.

It appears to be a four-door crew cab with a general shape that is not too different from a conventional truck's, but with what may be a lower roof and bulging fenders.

It also features slim video cameras instead of sideview mirrors to improve its aerodynamic drag, although the technology is not yet legal in the United States.

Full technical specifications for the pickup have not been announced, but Ram CEO MIke Koval told Fox News Digital at the Detroit Auto Show that its capability will "exceed what our competitors have announced so far."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

That would suggest a driving range of over 400 miles per charge, and a top power rating above 700 hp when it goes on sale in 2024.

The Revolution is also expected to be offered in a model with a "class-shattering" range-extending internal combustion engine that would make it the only full-size plug-in hybrid pickup available from a major automaker.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Ram's parent company Stellantis, will have more info when he reveals the truck in full during his keynote address at CES.