The electric Ram pickup will have this 'class shattering' feature

The Ram pickup is going electric in 2024, but it sounds like it will be hauling a little surprise along with it.

During the launch of the Ram Revolution consumer outreach campaign that will lead up to the introduction of the battery-powered truck, Ram CEO Mike Koval told EV Pulse that there will be a version with a range extending internal combustion engine.

Koval didn't provide details, but called the feature "class shattering," as the upcoming electric trucks from Ford and GM are not expected to offer a similar option.

Range extenders are typically small internal combustion engines that are used as generators to send power to the electric motors when the battery runs out, rather than a primary driver. Notable examples of this type of vehicle are the BMW i3 REx and Karma Revero.

The Ram is already expected to be offered in a version with up to 500 miles of range, but the extender could potentially come in handy in certain situations, like towing across remote areas. There's also the possibility that he was referring to a plug-in hybrid setup like the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, although it has a small battery rated at just 21 miles of range and a four-cylinder turbocharged engine that is connected to the drivetrain through a transmission.

Of course, it's possible another brand will offer something similar. In fact, Ford filed a patent a couple of years ago for an internal combustion engine generator housed in a box that can be installed into the bed of an electric pickup when needed.

Ford hasn't officially stated any intention to put it into production, but if Ram's feature proves to be popular, it may have to dust off the idea.