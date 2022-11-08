Chris Stapleton's retro Ram Traveller pickup is a country classic

Chris Stapleton is ready to hit the road in a Ram pickup he helped design.

The Ram 2500 HD Traveller is a custom truck created for the country artist in conjunction with the "Chris Stapleton: Since 1978" exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

Stapleton has been a Ram ambassador for several years.

"Our relationship with Chris Stapleton is special because he is not just a partner, we consider him to be a friend. He represents our shared values of hard work, determination, and perseverance," Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. said.

"Our journey with Chris throughout his career is something we are extremely proud of and to see this Ram truck collaboration come to fruition is an endeavor we will cherish for a long time."

The Traveller was named after Stapleton's first album and heavily inspired by the Ram Palomino of the 1970s and 1980s. It features a cream cashmere two-tone paint job with retro stripe graphics and tons of chrome.

Sitting over a custom grille that has the RAM lettering deleted is a modernized version of the brand's iconic hood ornament.

The diesel-powered truck rides on throwback Turbo Fin wheels wearing raised white letter BF Goodrich tires.

Inside it's trimmed in walnut and brown leather and cloth with red and black buffalo plaid accents fashioned after the jacket Stapleton wore on the "Traveller" cover photo.

The column shifter and door handles have been wrapped in leather straps and the speaker grilles redesigned to resemble guitar amplifiers.

Along with the truck's reveal, Stapleton will be releasing a cover of Al Green's "I'm a Ram" on Nov. 11.

Ram doesn't have any plans to offer the model for sale, but a spokesperson said Stapleton will be driving it home when the exhibit ends.