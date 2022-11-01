Electric Ram Revolution pickup debut delayed until CES in January

The Revolution is coming, just a little later than expected.

Ram announced at the Detroit Auto Show in September that the reveal of its upcoming Revolution electric pickup concept would happen in November, but it has been pushed back a bit.

The truck will now make its debut at CES (formerly the Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas next January.

"Our all-new Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept is a vehicle that represents our visionary roadmap of where our brand is going – a true glimpse into the future, showing how Ram will once again redefine the pickup truck segment," a Ram spokesman told Fox News Digital.

"It represents our electrification journey. And, it is absolutely packed with leading-edge advanced technology features the world has never seen before."

"Because of its wide array of advanced tech – as well as the brand’s recent global growth and potential for more – it makes perfect sense to reveal the vehicle at CES 2023 – the world’s most influential tech event."

No other explanation was given for the delay.

CES has become a major automotive event and key venue for a growing number electric, autonomous and other high-tech vehicles and systems announcements in recent years.

Ram CEO Mike Koval told Fox News Digital in Detroit that the Revolution is a "segment-redefining Ram 1500" that will have capabilities that "exceed what our competitors have announced so far."

General Motors has since confirmed that the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV twins will be offered with up to 754 horsepower and driving ranges over 400 miles between charges.

Both of them and the current Ford F-150 Lightning have maximum tow ratings of 10,000 pounds.

"Electrification doesn’t have to be a limitation," Koval said.

Even with the later than expected introduction, Ram said the production version of the Revolution remains on track to go on sale in 2024.