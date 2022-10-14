Ram is discontinuing this classic pickup style

Short-shorts are out of style at Ram.

The truck brand is discontinuing the two-door regular cab, short (six-foot, four-inch) bed configuration for its 1500 pickup for 2023.

It is currently offered on the Ram 1500 Classic, which is the last-generation model that was first introduced in 2009 and is sold as a budget offering alongside the latest Ram 1500 that debuted in 2019.

Mopar Insiders first reported the news when it discovered the option was missing from next year's fleet ordering guide and Ram has since confirmed the decision.

Ram has not detailed the reason for the change. The two-door, short bed style was once popular, but the market has shifted toward four-door trucks. Automakers have recently been focusing on their higher end models amid the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage.

Ram parent Stellantis also announced this week that the factory that builds the Ram 1500 Classic and Jeep Wagoneer lines is cutting the third shift at the plant.

The two-door, short-bed 1500 Classic is the least expensive full-size pickup on sale today with a base price of $32,130 with a V6 engine, while the V8-powered version is the lowest-priced vehicle of any type with a V8 engine at $34,930.

A regular cab with an eight-foot-long bed will still be offered on the 1500 Classic, but the latest generation Ram 1500 is only available with four-door Quad Cab and Crew Cab bodies.

The Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 are still available in the regular cab, short bed configuration, but Toyota and Nissan do not offer it on their full-size trucks.