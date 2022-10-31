Ram designed a backpack for pickup trucks

Ram really knows how to jam stuff into its trucks.

More than a decade after launching the innovative RamBox compartments, which are trunks built into the sides of a Ram pickup's bed, the brand is taking things to the next level.

The Ram 1500 Backcountry X custom on display at the SEMA auto show in Las Vegas features a new concept called the RamPack that further enhances a pickup's cargo carrying capability.

The RamPack is installed on top of the RamBox and creates a double-decker storage system hidden behind a carbon fiber door while increasing the height of the bed.

Installing a pair of RamPacks provides a total of 12.3 cubic feet of storage and they've been designed to work with a RamRack system equipped with Thule cross rails for mounting gear above the open bed.

Ram also upgraded the 1500 Backcountry X with a two-inch lift kit, high-performance Fox shock absorbers, 20-inch wheels with 37-inch off-road tires and a tubular grille guard, tube steps and several other functional and appearance modifications to help show off the new accessories.

The interior has a front split bench seat that's upholstered in a unique green color and has a fold-down center seat with a slide-out work table.

Ram hasn't announced plans to put the RamPack on sale, but often uses SEMA as a test bed for market interest in new Mopar parts and factory options for its vehicles.