Electric Dodge muscle car teaser video hides 3 hints about the car. Can you find them?!

Dodge recently revealed plans to launch an all-electric muscle car in 2024 without a lot of details about it, but a few are hidden in plain sight.

The performance-focused automaker teased the upcoming model with a short video that shows shadowy images of what looks a lot like a classic American muscle car, in the same vein as the current Challenger, with an illuminated throwback Dodge logo.

"There’s a lot more in that video than you see at the surface," Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis told The Fox Garage during an exclusive interview.

Dodge and its sister brand Jeep famously place cryptic messages and images in their promotional materials that offer clues about their upcoming vehicles, and that’s exactly what’s going on here.

"There’s three hints in that video and, so far, people have figured out one."

That one is that the car has all-wheel-drive, which is depicted with a four-wheel burnout, Kuniskis confirmed. However, he’s yet to hear anyone discover the other two, which are apparently obvious to him.

"When we actually do show the car to the world, everybody’s going to go, ‘he told us that all along,’" Kuniskis said.

Exactly how muscular the car will be is also still secret, but Stellantis said that the platform it is being built on is capable of being used for a vehicle that can accelerate to 60 mph in two seconds and accommodate twin motors with a combined 885 hp.

Unlike the silent motors in many electric cars today, they may be noisy ones … on purpose.

"When we do electrified vehicles, we will do Dodge first and then electrification second," Kuniskis said.

He pointed to the brand’s supercharged V8-powered models, like the Durango SRT Hellcat, which emit a louder whine than many supercharged cars made by other brands.

"We accentuate that sound because our customers like it, you can do things that other people don’t, just with the base technology that exists."

Do you think you can uncover the video's secrets? Let us know in the comments below