Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock: Here's how much the most powerful American car costs

The 2020 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock is set to be the most powerful American car available when it goes on sale in late August, and the most expensive Dodge.

The 807 horsepower coupe will start at $83,160, gas guzzler tax and delivery included.

The Super Stock is essentially a successor to the limited-edition 808 horsepower Challenger SRT Demon of 2018, which cost $86,060.

Along with that single horsepower, the Super Stock does without the Demon’s drag racing transmission brake system, optional engine control module tuned for 100 octane race gas and Demon Crate parts kit that included a set of skinny front tires for the strip.

It’s otherwise very similar and comes with 18-inch wheels wrapped in drag radial tires, a launch control system that adjusts the suspension to manage weight transfer under acceleration, a line-lock feature to brake the front tires while you do a burnout and a power chiller that uses the air conditioning circuit to cool the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 between runs.

According to Dodge, it can accelerate to 60 mph in 3.25 seconds and run a quarter-mile in 10.4 seconds, compared to 9.96 for a perfectly launched Demon.

Of course, if you're looking to save a few bucks, the 797 horsepower Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody is still available for $80,190.

