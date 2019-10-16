Hidden message suggests the Dodge Challenger will be replaced in 2023

The current Dodge Challenger traces its roots back to 2008, making it one of the oldest new cars on sale today.

It’s been aging well, though, and is coming off its best sales quarter ever, when it topped the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro on the muscle car charts. Dodge doesn’t seem to be in a rush to replace it with an all-new model, and hasn’t officially said exactly when it will, but the folks at the websites Muscle Cars sr and Trucks and Mopar Insiders thinks it may at least know the year.

While perusing the press photos of the 2020 Challenger the outlet noticed that the odometer in one of the images was set to an interesting number: 2023.

Dodge and the rest of the Fiat Chrysler brands often include “Easter eggs” teasers like this one that appears to be in their images, so it hardly seems like a randomly chosen number. Further evidence of intent can be found in a photo of the odometer Challenger Scat Pack 1320 model, which is set to 1320.

While Dodge won’t confirm the 2023 date, one thing about the Challenger’s replacement is certain – it will look like one.

THE DODGE CHALLENGER IS KING OF THE AMERICAN MUSCLE CARS ... FOR NOW

Dodge head designer Mark Trostle recently told Muscle Cars and Trucks that “I think part of the success of the Challenger and Charger, which is phenomenal, is the magic of their designs. I wouldn’t want to ruin something that’s been so successful for us.”

