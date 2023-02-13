Electric Dodge muscle car spotted in 'Fast X' trailer

The Family is plugging-in.

At least that is what it looks like in the latest trailer for the upcoming "Fast X" film.

The latest in the Vin Diesel-led franchise features a scene at Dom Toretto's Los Angeles home, which haws been a gathering spot for the crew since "The Fast and The Furious" in 2001.

The establishing shot of the front of the house does not look so special, until you look near the bottom of the screen.

1969 DODGE HEMI DAYTONA MUSCLE CAR SOLD FOR RECORD $1.43 MILLION

Partially visible is the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT electric muscle car concept that debuted last summer.

Its distinctive roofline and "Greys of Thunder" paint job are clear giveaways, even though the entire vehicle cannot be seen.

A production version of the Charger Daytona SRT is set to replace Dodge's V8 muscle cars in 2024 with a lineup of fully electric drivetrains.

It is not that surprising to see it show up in the "Fast" franchise as Dodge is Toretto's favorite brand and Vin Diesel has even appeared in its "Brotherhood of Muscle" commercials.

The car does not appear anywhere else in the trailer, so it is unknown if it belongs to Toretto or one of the other characters, but surely Dodge hopes if an electric car can win him over, it can win over anyone.

Dodge has so far confirmed that the Charger Daytona SRT will be available in six power levels ranging from 455 hp to 570 hp, but even more potent Banshee models are on the way that are expected to push those numbers into the realm of the supercharged V8 that powers the current Dodge Challenger Hellcat with as much as 807 hp.

Dodge is definitely positioning as a true muscle car for people who like driving, which is a good thing if it wants to win over Toretto. According to Vin Diesel, the villain in the sequel to "Fast X" is set to be the owner of a company developing AI and driverless cars that restrict freedom.

"There is somebody that believes that’s the future, and that’s at direct odds with the Toretto mentality," Diesel said.

Dodge has not yet responded to a request for comment on the vehicle's appearance in the film.